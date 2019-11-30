STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV 2019 09221

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Bernadetta I. Crawford

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Luis Giovanni Geronimo-Crawford

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bernadetta I. Crawford, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:

Current Name Luis Giovanni Geronimo-Crawford

Proposed Name Giovanni Luis Geronimo Crawford

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 2nd day of January 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Bernadetta I. Crawford

Bernadetta I. Crawford

HCS Pub. November 29, December 6, 2019