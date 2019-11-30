No. D-202-CV 2019 09221
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2019 09221
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Bernadetta I. Crawford
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Luis Giovanni Geronimo-Crawford
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bernadetta I. Crawford, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name Luis Giovanni Geronimo-Crawford
Proposed Name Giovanni Luis Geronimo Crawford
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 2nd day of January 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Bernadetta I. Crawford
Bernadetta I. Crawford
HCS Pub. November 29, December 6, 2019
0 comments