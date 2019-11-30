No. D-202-CV 2019 09270
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2019 09270
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Andrew Silva
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Andrew Matthew Silva
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Andrew Silva, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Andrew Matthew Silva
Proposed Name
Drew Matthew Silva
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 19th day of December 2019, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Andrew Silva
Andrew Silva
HCS Pub. November 29, December 6, 2019
