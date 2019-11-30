STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV 2019 09270

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Andrew Silva

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Andrew Matthew Silva

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Andrew Silva, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:

Current Name

Andrew Matthew Silva

Proposed Name

Drew Matthew Silva

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 19th day of December 2019, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Andrew Silva

Andrew Silva

HCS Pub. November 29, December 6, 2019