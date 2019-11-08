STATE OF NEW MEXICO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019-7478

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Kedra Gomez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Christopher Michael Begay Gomez

Keith Tyler Begay Gomez

Kyleigh Isabella Begay Gomez

Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kedra Lynn Gomez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:

Current Name Christopher Michael Begay Gomez

Keith Tyler Begay Gomez

Kyleigh Isabella Begay Gomez

Proposed Name

Christopher Michael Gomez

Keith Tyler Gomez

Kyleigh Isabella Gomez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 19th day of December 2019, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Kedra L.Gomez

Kedra L. Gomez

HCS Pub. November 8, 15, 2019