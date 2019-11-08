No. D-202-CV-2019-7478
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019-7478
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kedra Gomez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Christopher Michael Begay Gomez
Keith Tyler Begay Gomez
Kyleigh Isabella Begay Gomez
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kedra Lynn Gomez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name Christopher Michael Begay Gomez
Keith Tyler Begay Gomez
Kyleigh Isabella Begay Gomez
Proposed Name
Christopher Michael Gomez
Keith Tyler Gomez
Kyleigh Isabella Gomez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 19th day of December 2019, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kedra L.Gomez
Kedra L. Gomez
HCS Pub. November 8, 15, 2019
