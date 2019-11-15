Notice of Public Sale

On December 30, 2019 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning and every 15 minuets thereafter until all cars are sold undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).

1983 Yamaha XV5 MC, VIN# JYA22U005DA003014, Engine # 225008014, total amount of charges incurred, $1,166.99.

1985 Chevrolet C10 PK, VIN#1GCEC14H8FF363395, total amount of charges incurred, $1,323.25.

1991 Chevrolet S10 PK, VIN# 1GCCS14Z4M8119179, total amount of charges incurred, $1,210.14.

1995 Ford Explorer UT, VIN# 1FMDU32X7SZA95653, total amount of charges incurred, $1,620.07.

1996 Ford Explorer UT, VIN# 1FMDU34X9TUA50578, total amount of charges incurred, $1,220.93.

2000 Pontiac Grand Am CP, VIN# 1G2NV12EXYM764419, total amount of charges incurred, $1,222.92.

2003 Kia Spectre 4dr, VIN# KNAFB161835094837, total amount of charges incurred, $1,307.23.

2003 Nissan Altima 4dr, VIN# 1N4BL11D83C117986, total amount of charges incurred, $1,260.68.

2007 Mini Cooper CP, VIN# WMWMF73537TL83132, total amount of charges incurred, $1,607.12.

2007 Nissan Altima 4dr, VIN# 1N4BL21E87N417522, total amount of charges incurred, $1,298.44.

2008 Yamaha Star Mc, VIN# JYAVG04E58A005669, Engine # G606E00699, total amount of charges incurred, $1,247.90.

At Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).

HCS Pub. November 15, 22, 2019