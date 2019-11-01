Notice of Public Sale

On December 16, 2019 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning and every 15 minuets thereafter until all cars are sold undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).

1993 Chevrolet Metro 4h, VIN# 2C1MR3465P6721768, total amount of charges incurred, $1,307.23.

1995 Honda Civic4dr, VIN# 1HGEG865SL067912, total amount of charges incurred, $1,193.96.

1997 Mercury Cougar CP, VIN# 1MELM62W2VH606252, total amount of charges incurred, $ 1,145.42.

1998 Toyota 4 Runner UT, VIN# JT3GN87R4W0085182, total amount of charges incurred, $1,226.32.

1999 Ford Ranger PK, VIN# 1FTYR14V9XPB49660, total amount of charges incurred, $1,257.23.

2000 Mercury Grand Marquis 4dr, VIN# 2MEFM75W1YX730760, total amount of charges incurred, $1,233.71.

2002 Buick Rendezvous UT, VIN# 3G5DB03E22S530590, total amount of charges incurred, $1,301.84.

2005 Pontiac G6 4dr, VIN# 1G2ZG528154127931, total amount of charges incurred, $ 1,215.54.

2005 Subaru Outback SW, VIN# 4S4BP61CX57353792, total amount of charges incurred, $ 1,814.24.

2006 Infiniti G35 CP, VIN# JNKCV54E06M718150, total amount of charges incurred, $1,299.84.

2006 Buick Lacrosse 4dr, VIN# 2G4WD852161221732, total amount of charges incurred, $ 1,276.86.

2011 Dodge Ram 1500 PK, VIN# 1D7RB1CP0BS514637, total amount of charges incurred, $1,185.17.

2015 Ford Focus 4dr, VIN# 1FADP3F21FL357482, total amount of charges incurred, $1,185.17.

At Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).

HCS Pub. November 1, 8, 2019