STATE OF NEW MEXICO

Notice of Public Sale

On December 23, 2019 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning and every 15 minuets thereafter until all cars are sold undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).

2000 Mercury Grand Marquis 4dr, VIN# 2MEFM75W3YX735653, total amount of charges incurred, $1,312.62’

2001 Jeep Cherokee UT, VIN# 1J4FT28S31L515023, total amount of charges incurred, $1,291.05.

2001 Subaru Outback SW, VIN# 4S3BH686617643748, total amount of charges incurred, $1,249.89.

2002 Pontiac Grand Am 4dr, VIN# 1G2NF52E22M507086, total amount of charges incurred, $1,244.50.

2005 Ford F150 PK, VIN# 1FTPW14555FB00950, total amount of charges incurred, $1,269.47.

2006 Buick Lacross 4dr, VIN# 2G4WD582161221732, total amount of charges incurred, $1,276.86.

2007 BMW 323I 4dr, VIN# WBAVC53537FZ77770, total amount of charges incurred, $1,291.05.

2014 Toyota Corolla 4dr, VIN# 5YFBURHE1EP112224, total amount of charges incurred, $1,287.60.

At Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).

HCS Pub. November 8, 15, 2019