NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On December 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2000 Ducati M900SP Motorcycle VIN ZDM1RA4N1YB000325. NM license plate 10307A. Last known registered owner is Stephen Douglas Paternoster of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $1254.75. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. J&D Cycle, LLC 2517 Quincy ST NE Suite F Albuquerque, NM 87110 505-263-8227

HCS Pub. November 1, 8, 2019