Notice Of Public Sale

On January 13rd, 2020 at 08:30 am, in the county of Bernalillo and specifically at 109 Headingly AVE NW; Albuquerque, NM 87107 the following vehicles will be sold to satisfy debt incurred.

1999 HONDA CIVIC SILVER VIN#: 2HGEJ6611XH525873

2015 HYUNDAI SONATA BLACK VIN#: KMHEC4A49FA124501

HCS Pub. November 15, 22, 2019