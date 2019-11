STATE OF NEW MEXICO

Public Sale at ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE, 9500 Central Ave. SW, 11-25-19 at 10:00am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the owner’s lien for rent under N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq. Sale is With Reserve. ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE reserves the right to set minimum bids and to refuse bids. CASH ONLY.

Unit # 252B Gabriel Crouther 9905Artemsia AVE SW Albuquerque NM 87121.CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Bike, tires, car parts, boxes, bins, bags, misc items

Unit # 257 Miguel Vasquez 2716 Raymac RD SW Albuquerque NM 87105. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Fan, speakers, stereo, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 314 Trinette Bridges 8505 Brian Ave SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: TV, gardening tools, cabinets, vacuum, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 348 Phylicia Serafin 3800 Flora Vista AVE SW #6 Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 432 Ismael Mendez-Majalca 3017 Don Pablito PL SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Bikes, desk, table, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 520A Felipe Rodriguez-Chavarria 9600 Central AVE SW #35 Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Keyboard, chest of drawers, boxes, bags, misc items.

Unit # 535 Ismael Mendez-Majalca 3017 Don Pablito PL SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Lamps, step stool, mattress, cabinet, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 539 Jade Rivera Armendaraz 10147 Forrester AVE SW Albuquerque NM 87102. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Kids chairs, kids tables, cafeteria tables, boxes.

Unit #547 Avileo Salas 5016 Bridges Ave NW Albuquerque NM 87120. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Dolly, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

HCS Pub. November 8, 15, 2019