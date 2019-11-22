Storage Sale

Notice is bereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). 627 Self Storage located at 627 E. River Rd, Belen, NM 87002 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10am December 4, 2019. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.

Unit C1 10×12: Tony Daggs, PO Box 530, Corrales NM 87048 – Washer, Dryer, Rolling Tool Box, Misc. Electronics, Household Items.

Unit C16 10×12: Joseph Cooper, PO Box General Delivery, Las Vegas, NV 89030 – Scooter, Household items, Mountain Bike

Unit B2 10×10: Brandon Chavez, 304 W Aragon, Belen, NM 87002 – Furniture, Household items.

Unit E9 10×12: Jared Cash, 15 Hob Rd, Los Lunas, NM 87031 – Furniture, Bed Frame and Boxes

Unit A15 10×10: Annette Apodaca, 1104 B River Rd, Belen, NM 87002 – Wood Bed Frame, Boxes, Household items

Unit B5 10×10: Bruce Burt, 33 Avenida de Mesa Verde, Belen, NM 87002 – Boxes, Furniture

Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Yucca Self Storage located at 2260 Hwy 304, Belen, NM 87002 will be selling the following unit to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 11:30 am December 4, 2019. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.

Unit E13: 5×10: Rachael Gillentine, 403 B Camino del Llano, Belen, NM 87002 – Handmade Blankets, Gift Wrap, Household items.

Unit F18: 5×10: Carl Tafoya, 5 Rupert, Veguita, NM 87062 – Furniture, Boxes

HCS Pub. November 22, 29, 2019