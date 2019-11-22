Storage Sale

The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, RightSpace Storage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120, Bernalillo County, on Thursday the 12th day of December, 2019 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. N92 CHAVEZ, HENRY L. of 4525 Valley Gardens DR, Albuquerque, NM 87105: Boxes, Trash bags and household goods. J74 Biddle, Jr., Bobby of 532 90TH ST SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121: Wheelbarrow, granite tile. J52 Herrera, Joseph of 1636 Hooper RD SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105: Kids drum set, bathroom sink, TV, table, vase. N89 Gonzalez, David N. of 26 Hopi DR, Los Lunas, NM 87031: window air conditioner, small containers, bags. O11 Griego, Gilbert of 6041 Sequoia RD NW APT B12, Albuquerque, NM 87120: boxes, mattress, bed frame. G18 Herrera, Felicia of 607 59TH ST NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105: Gym equipment, Bins, Boxes, TV, Household Goods. J06 Mares, Alexis of 2600 Amercare CT, Albuquerque, NM 87120: mattresses/box springs, boxes, toys, couch. O93 Marez, Laura A of PO BOX 52121, Albuquerque, NM 87181: Baby stroller, toys. N58 Clay, Novella A. of 320 Roma NE APT 14, Albuquerque, NM 87102: Mattresses, toys, boxes, clothes. P13 Stinnett, Brian K. of 2600 Americare Court APT 10206, Albuquerque, NM 87120: Toys, washer and dryer, Furniture, boxes, bins & household goods. J01 Gonzales, Suzanne of 10615 Buck Island RD SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121: Household goods bins, bags, toys. E06 Saucedo, Roseanne R of 3015 Draxton AVE SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105: Furniture, rims, pottery, couches, TV’s, bags. E17 Ortega-Romero, Antonia L of 5705 Bohemia CT SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105: Furniture, mirror, bookshelf, plastic tub. N33 McCole, Timothy A of 4205 Bill Cody DR, Albuquerque, NM 87120: Metal chairs, bikes, jacks, tools, boxes, tent.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.

HCS Pub. November 22, 29, 2019