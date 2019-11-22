Storage Sale

Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 a.m. December 5, 2019. The Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Additional Refundable Cleaning Deposit of $50.00/unit required. Bring your own lock or we have them to purchase.

10×10 UNIT (A113) Matthew Silva, 301 La Media SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105 Furniture, boxes, tools, bags

10×10 UNIT (B632) Geraldine M Setser, 6600 Bluewater St SW, E-245, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Household Misc, Furniture, boxes.

10×10 UNIT: (G257) Barbara Gonzalez, 2312 Desert Wood Dr. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Furniture, Microwave, Boxes.

10×10 UNIT (G248) Barbara Gonzalez, 2312 Desert Wood Dr. SW Albuquerque, NM 87121. Boxes, bags, household, Furniture.

12.5×40 RV UNIT: (E207) Harold E Brown, 344 4th Ave SW, Rio Rancho, NM 87124. Household misc, sump pump, furniture,

10×20 UNIT: (B615) Acen G Valadez, 10316 Andalusian Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Construction supplies, BBq Grill, Bicycles, Household

10×10 UNIT (C427) Josh Ebanks, 1448 Oakwood Loop, Los Alamos, NM 87544. Household, furniture, boxes

10×10 UNIT (E168) Cesar Acosta-Avila, 9201 Golden Sky Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Household misc, boxes, bags

10×15 UNIT (C517) Carvell A Jones, 1608 Golden Hew Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Furniture, Boxes, bags, bins, tools.

HCS Pub. November 22, 29, 2019