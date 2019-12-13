On March 13th, 2020, at 10:00am the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy storage charges incurred against the same: White, 1994 Chevrolet, P30 Motorhome, VIN 1GBJP37W3E33224226, OK lic plt# 791AFZ, stored by Maya Gripper of Abq, last known registered owner in 2014 was, Kipp J Davis of OKC, OK. Storage, plus tax, & fees as of 12/9/19 are 621.58, cash in hand at time of sale. Coronado Auto Recyclers, Inc. dba Coronado Storage Plus, 9320 San Pedro NE, Abq, NM 87113

HCS Pub. December 13, 20, 2019