No. CV 2019 009123
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rudolfo Rafael Gonzales
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rudolfo Raefel Gonzales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Rudolfo Rafel Gonzales
Proposed Name
Rudy Ralph Gonzales
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JAN 08 2020, at the hour of 10:30 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rudolfo Rafael Gonzales
Rudolfo Rafel Gonzales
HCS Pub. December 6, 13, 2019
