STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 009309
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Daniell Marie Sarracino
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Daniell Marie Sarracino, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Daniell Marie Sarracino
Proposed Name
Daniella Marie Sarracino
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 15th day of January 2020, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Daniell Marie Sarracino
Daniell Marie Sarracino
HCS Pub. December 6, 13, 2019
