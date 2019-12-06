STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 009406

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Antonia Estella Montoya

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Antonia Estella Montoya, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Antonia Estella Montoya

Proposed Name

Antoinette Estella Hurbina

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JAN 08 2020, at the hour of 10:30 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Antonia Estella Montoya

Antonia Estella Montoya

HCS Pub. December 6, 13, 2019