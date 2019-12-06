No. CV 2019 009406
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 009406
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Antonia Estella Montoya
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Antonia Estella Montoya, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Antonia Estella Montoya
Proposed Name
Antoinette Estella Hurbina
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JAN 08 2020, at the hour of 10:30 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Antonia Estella Montoya
Antonia Estella Montoya
HCS Pub. December 6, 13, 2019
