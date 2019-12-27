No. CV 2019 009849
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 009849
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Nancy Sanchez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nancy Sanchez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Nancy Sanchez
Proposed Name Nancy Baca
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable , District Judge, on the 6th day of February 2020, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Nancy Chavez
Nancy Chavez
HCS Pub. December 27, 2019, January 3, 2020
0 comments