No. CV 2019 07749
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 07749
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Saudika Hussey
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Saudika Hussey, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Saudika Hussey
Proposed Name Saudika Hussey-Hardy
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 6th day of January 2020, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Saudika Hussey
Saudika Hussey
HCS Pub. December 6, 13, 2019
0 comments