No. CV 2019 09310
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Delilah Alexis Haddad
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Delilah Alexis Haddad, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Delilah Alexis Haddad
Proposed Name Alexis Delilah Haddad
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 8th day of January 2020, at the hour of 11:10 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Delilah
Delilah Alexis Haddad
HCS Pub. December 6, 13, 2019
