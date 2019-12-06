STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 09310

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Delilah Alexis Haddad

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Delilah Alexis Haddad, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Delilah Alexis Haddad

Proposed Name Alexis Delilah Haddad

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 8th day of January 2020, at the hour of 11:10 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Delilah

Delilah Alexis Haddad

HCS Pub. December 6, 13, 2019