STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 09319

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Anahi Itzel Campa

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anahi Itzel Campa, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Anahi Itzel Campa

Proposed Name Anahi Itzel Astorga

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 6th day of January 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Anahi Campa

Anahi Itzel Campa

HCS Pub. December 6, 13, 2019