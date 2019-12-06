No. CV 2019 09319
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 09319
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Anahi Itzel Campa
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anahi Itzel Campa, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Anahi Itzel Campa
Proposed Name Anahi Itzel Astorga
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 6th day of January 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Anahi Campa
Anahi Itzel Campa
HCS Pub. December 6, 13, 2019
