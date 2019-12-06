No. CV 2019 09400
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 09400
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Shauna McKinnon
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Shauna McKinnon, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Shauna McKinnon
Proposed Name
Barbara Rene McKinnon
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 6th day of January 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Shauna McKinnon
Shauna McKinnon
HCS Pub. December 6, 13, 2019
