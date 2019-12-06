STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 09400

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Shauna McKinnon

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Shauna McKinnon, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Shauna McKinnon

Proposed Name

Barbara Rene McKinnon

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 6th day of January 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Shauna McKinnon

Shauna McKinnon

HCS Pub. December 6, 13, 2019