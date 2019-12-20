STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 09639

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Florence Lea Salas

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Florence Lea Salas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Florence Lea Salas

Proposed Name

Deborah Florence Lea Salas

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 29 day of January 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Florence Lea Salas

Florence Lea Salas

HCS Pub. December 20, 27, 2019