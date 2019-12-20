No. CV 2019 09639
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 09639
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Florence Lea Salas
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Florence Lea Salas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Florence Lea Salas
Proposed Name
Deborah Florence Lea Salas
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 29 day of January 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Florence Lea Salas
Florence Lea Salas
HCS Pub. December 20, 27, 2019
