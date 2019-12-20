No. CV 2019 09654
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 09654
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rebecca Ann Najar
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rebecca Ann Najar, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Rebecca Ann Najar
Proposed Name
Jeanne Rebekah Najar
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 29th day of January 2020, at the hour of 2:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rebecca Ann Najar
Rebecca Ann Najar
HCS Pub. December 20, 27, 2019
0 comments