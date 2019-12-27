SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2019 09847

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Antonio Fredrico Martinez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Antonio Fredrico Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Antonio Fredrico Martinez

Proposed Name

Anthony Lawrence Budde

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 29th day of January 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Antonio Fredrico Martinez

Antonio Fredrico Martinez

HCS Pub. December 27, 2019, January 3, 2020