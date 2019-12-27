No. CV 2019 09847
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Antonio Fredrico Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Antonio Fredrico Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Antonio Fredrico Martinez
Proposed Name
Anthony Lawrence Budde
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 29th day of January 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Antonio Fredrico Martinez
Antonio Fredrico Martinez
HCS Pub. December 27, 2019, January 3, 2020
