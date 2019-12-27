STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 09850

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Mozelle Isbell Jacobs

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mozelle Isbell Jacobs, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Mozelle Isbell Jacobs

Proposed Name

Quinn Adira Jacobs

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 6th day of February 2020, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Mozelle Jacobs

Mozelle Isbell Jacobs

HCS Pub. December 27, 2019, January 3, 2020