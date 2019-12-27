No. CV 2019 09880
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 09880
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Dulce Paloma Boyd, AKA, Sarah Dulce Boyd
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dulce Paloma Boyd, AKA, Sarah Dulce Boyd, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Dulce Paloma Boyd, AKA, Sarah Dulce Boyd
Proposed Name
Sarah Dulce Paloma Moya
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 5 day of February 2020, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sarah D. Boyd
Sarah Boyd
HCS Pub. December 27, 2019, January 3, 2020
0 comments