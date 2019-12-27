STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 09880

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Dulce Paloma Boyd, AKA, Sarah Dulce Boyd

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dulce Paloma Boyd, AKA, Sarah Dulce Boyd, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Dulce Paloma Boyd, AKA, Sarah Dulce Boyd

Proposed Name

Sarah Dulce Paloma Moya

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 5 day of February 2020, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Sarah D. Boyd

Sarah Boyd

HCS Pub. December 27, 2019, January 3, 2020