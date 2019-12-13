STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV 2019 008903

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Marjorie Lynn Brownholtz

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marjorie Lynn Brownholtz, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Marjorie Lynn Brownholtz

Proposed Name

Marjorie Lynn Quintana

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 8th day of January 2020, at the hour of 2:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #716

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Marjorie Lynn Brownholtz

Marjorie Lynn Brownholtz

HCS Pub. December 13, 20, 2019