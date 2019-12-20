STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019-09592

IN the Matter of the Petition of

Cherrie Louise Webster

for Name Change

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Petitioner Cherrie Louise Webster, a resident of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, wherein she seeks to changer her name as follows:

Current Name

Cherrie Louise Webster

Proposed Name

Cherie Louise Webster

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Nancy J. Franchini, District Judge, on January 22, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Blvd., NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully Submitted,

/s/ Lee Bergen

Lee Bergen

BERGEN LAW OFFICES LLC

4110 Wolcott Avenue NE, Suite A

Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109

(505) 798-0114

Attorney for Petitioner

HCS Pub. December 20, 27, 2019