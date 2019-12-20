No. D-202-CV-2019-09592
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019-09592
IN the Matter of the Petition of
Cherrie Louise Webster
for Name Change
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Petitioner Cherrie Louise Webster, a resident of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, wherein she seeks to changer her name as follows:
Current Name
Cherrie Louise Webster
Proposed Name
Cherie Louise Webster
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Nancy J. Franchini, District Judge, on January 22, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Blvd., NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully Submitted,
/s/ Lee Bergen
Lee Bergen
BERGEN LAW OFFICES LLC
4110 Wolcott Avenue NE, Suite A
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109
(505) 798-0114
Attorney for Petitioner
HCS Pub. December 20, 27, 2019
