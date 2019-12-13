No. D-202-CV-2019 09608
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 09608
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mirella Claire Chavez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mirella Claire Chavez, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Mirella Claire Chavez
Proposed Name
Mirella Claire Chavez Kikta
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JAN 15 2020, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mirella Claire Chavez
Mirella Claire Chavez
HCS Pub. December 13, 20, 2019
0 comments