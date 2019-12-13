STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 09608

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Mirella Claire Chavez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mirella Claire Chavez, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Mirella Claire Chavez

Proposed Name

Mirella Claire Chavez Kikta

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JAN 15 2020, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Mirella Claire Chavez

Mirella Claire Chavez

HCS Pub. December 13, 20, 2019