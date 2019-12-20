No. D-202-CV-2019 09750
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Clarissa Aurora Lindsey
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Clarissa Aurora Lindsey, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Clarissa Aurora Lindsey
Proposed Name
Clarissa Aurora Crowe
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Nancy J. Franchini, District Judge, on the 16th day of January 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Clarissa A Lindsey
Clarissa A. Lindsey
HCS Pub. December 20, 27, 2019
