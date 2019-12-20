STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 09750

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Clarissa Aurora Lindsey

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Clarissa Aurora Lindsey, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Clarissa Aurora Lindsey

Proposed Name

Clarissa Aurora Crowe

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Nancy J. Franchini, District Judge, on the 16th day of January 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Clarissa A Lindsey

Clarissa A. Lindsey

HCS Pub. December 20, 27, 2019