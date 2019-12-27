STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV 2019 09756

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Victoria Marie Foster

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Victoria Marie Foster, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Victoria Marie Foster

Proposed Name

Matthew Gabriel Foster

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 11th day of March 2020, at the hour of 2:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Victoria Foster

Victoria Foster

HCS Pub. December 27, 2019, January 3, 2020