No. D-202-CV 2019 09756
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Victoria Marie Foster
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Victoria Marie Foster, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Victoria Marie Foster
Proposed Name
Matthew Gabriel Foster
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 11th day of March 2020, at the hour of 2:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Victoria Foster
Victoria Foster
HCS Pub. December 27, 2019, January 3, 2020
