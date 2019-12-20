Public Notice

Notice of Public Auction. The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, RightSpace Storage – Pan American, 4620 Pan American Freeway, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, Bernalillo County, on Thursday the 9th day of January, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.

#B18 Mia Dimas, last known address: 161 Calle Arroyo Seco NW Albuquerque, NM 87120, contents: Baskets, headboard, sofa, hvac, file cabinet, (2) bicycle, boxes, household goods, laptop. #G28 Jerry Sanchez, last known address: 4002 12th ST NW Albuquerque NM, 87107, contents: tools, stereo hvac kid toys clothes, blanket misc. items.

#F27 Javona Long, last known address: 513 Valencia DR NE Albuquerque NM, 87108, contents: clothing misc. items. #F56 Bernadette Blacker, last known address: PO Box 13165 Albuquerque, NM 87192 3165, contents: vacuum, boxes, bins, misc. items, Christmas decorations, milk crates, kid toys, car stereo, lawn mower, vhs tapes .

Purchases are cash only to be paid at the above facility and advertised for bidding at lockerfox.com

HCS Pub. December 20, 27, 2019