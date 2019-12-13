Public Sale at ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE, 9500 Central Ave. SW, 12-30-19 at 10:00am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the owner’s lien for rent under N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq. Sale is With Reserve. ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE reserves the right to set minimum bids and to refuse bids. CASH ONLY.

Unit # 159 Gabriel Najera 10716 Buck Island SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Washer, dryer, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 241 Maria Cisneros 408 57th St SW Albuquerque NM 87105. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Bins, boxes, bags, misc items.

Unit # 413 Josie Scholten 9109 Mindy Lane SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: China cabinets, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 418 Monique Gurule 1031 Sandy Trail RD SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Chairs, scooter, kids bike, queen head and foot board and rails, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 525 Josie Scholten 9109 Mindy Lane SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Cabinets, tool box, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 548 William Mayes 903 North Alabama St Amarillo TX 79106. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

HCS Pub. December 13, 20, 2019