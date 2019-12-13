NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On January 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 1978 Kawasaki KZ1000 Motorcycle VIN KZT00A508122. CO license plate J8185Z. Last known registered owner is Stuart D Dinwoodie of Colorado Springs, CO and Manitou Springs , CO. In the amount of $2159.26. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. J&D Cycle, LLC 2517 Quincy ST NE Suite F Albuquerque, NM 87110 505-263-8227

HCS Pub. December 13, 20, 2019