Notice of Public Sale

On January 24, 2020 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning and every 15 minuets thereafter until all cars are sold undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).

1987 Ford F350 PK, VIN# 2FTJW35L0HCA04979, total amount of charges incurred, $1,346.98.

1998 Honda Civic CP, VIN# 1HGEJ6227WL006519, total amount of charges incurred, $1,244.50.

2001 CHEVROLET VENTURE SV, VIN# 1GNDX03E21D306333. total amount of charges incurred, $1,166.99.

2002 Hyundai Elantra 4dr, VIN# KMHDN45D92U262418, total amount of charges incurred, $1,444.07.

2004 Lexus ES330 4dr, VIN# JTHBA30G040003893, total amount of charges incurred, $1.197,95.

1998 Ford Ranger PK, VIN# 1FTYR10CXWUB82672, total amount of charges incurred, $1,493.69.

2001 Acura MDX UT, VIN# 2HNYD18611H524044, total amount of charges incurred, $1,129.24.

2002 Mazda Millienia 4dr, VIN# JM1TA221X21720687, total amount of charges incurred, $ 1,172.39.

2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser SV, VIN# 3C4FY58B62T270068, total amount of charges incurred, $1.131.18.

At Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).

HCS Pub. December 13, 20, 2019