Notice of Public Sale

On January 24, 2020 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning and every 15 minuets thereafter until all cars are sold undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).

2007 Toyota Tacoma PK, VIN# 5TETU62N07Z392565, total amount of charges incurred, $1.260.68.

2007 Saturn Ion 4dr, VIN# 1G8AL58F67Z178285, total amount of charges incurred, $1,183.17.

2008 Ford E250 VN, VIN# 1FTNE24L38DB05742, total amount of charges incurred, $1,233.71.

2011 GMC Terrain UT, VIN# 2CTALMEC7B6295702, total amount of charges incurred, $1,111.65.

2011 Ford E250 VN, VIN# 1FTNE2EW8BDB24285, total amount of charges incurred, $1,233.71.

2013 Kia Rio 4dr, VIN# KNADM4A31D6294143, total amount of charges incurred, $1,131.28.

2013 Dodge Dart 4dr, VIN# 1C3CDFCH2DD312605, total amount of charges incurred, $1,286.74.

2013 Fiat 500 2dr, VIN 3C3CFFAR0DT623336, total amount of charges incurred, $1,291.05.

2015 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr, VIN# 1G11C5SL1FF345648, total amount of charges incurred, $1,201.35.

At Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).

HCS Pub. December 13, 20, 2019