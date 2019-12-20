Storage Sale

The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, RightSpace Storage – Eubank Blvd, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, Bernalillo County, on Thursday the 9th day of January, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. Purchases are cash only to be paid at the above facility. 10032 Pritchett, Jennifer K. of 3501 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE Unit K-12, Albuquerque, NM 87111: File Cabinet, Boxes, Totes, Dresser, Art Work, Lamp, Entertainment Center, Vase, Baby Items. 10033 Pritchett, Jennifer K. of 3501 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE Unit K-12, Albuquerque, NM 87111: Boxes, Totes, Table, Holiday Decor, Shelves, Rug. 60076 Trahan, Ronald D. of 3461 Sun Mesa St. SW, Los Lunas, NM 87031: Dining Room Chairs, Computer Desk. 27001 Brandt, Michael (Scott) of 10331 Hotel Ave. #225, Albuquerque, NM 87123: Boxes, Totes, Table Saw, Compressor, Headboard, Footboard, Mattress, Baseball Poster, Fishing Poles, Large Tool Chest, Golf Balls, Lawn Tools, Dolly, Shelving. Purchases must be cash only paid at the above referenced facility to complete the transaction.

HCS Pub. December 20, 27, 2019