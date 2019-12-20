Storage Sale

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 that Right Space Storage at 2559 Coors Blvd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 will sell at public auction all personal property belonging to those individuals as listed and described below. Auction will be held at www.lockerfox.com and will be sold to the highest bidder on January. 9th at 9:00a.m.

UNIT # C18, VIRGINIA H MARES, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 1423 Delgado SW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 CONTENTS: Boxes, Furniture and Household goods

UNIT # F19, VANESSA TENORIO, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 66OO BLUEWATER RD. APT. G171 ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121 CONTENTS: Boxes, Furniture, Kids Furniture and Household goods

UNIT # G28, RUBEN MALDONADO-BARAJAS, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 3905 THOR RD SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 CONTENTS: Lumber and Bins

UNIT # H15, CHELSEY G DEE, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: PO BOX 4276 GALLUP, NM 87305 CONTENTS: Furniture, Boxes, Bins, Fishing pole, & household Good

UNIT # J06, Alexis Mares, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 2600 Amercare ct apt Albuquerque, NM 87120 CONTENTS: Household goods, 2 mattresses/box springs, boxes, toys, couch, misc household items

UNIT # J44, TONYA S HARSHFIELD, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 211 Diecks DR APT 5 ELIZABETHTOWN, KY 42701 CONTENTS: mattress, furniture, bags, boxes

UNIT # N92, HENRY L CHAVEZ, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 4525 VALLEY GARDENDS DR Albuquerque, NM 87105 CONTENTS: Boxes, Trash bags and household goods

UNIT # O53, RAMON GOMEZ, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 2309 SUN GATE TRAIL SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 CONTENTS: Rubbers bags and Flexithane base Buckets.

UNIT # Q04, VINCENT LEVATO, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 3501 ATRISCO DR. NW APT 820 Albuquerque, NM 87120 CONTENTS: Matrasses, Microwave, Boxes, DvD players and Table.

UNIT # Q06, Louie Ruiz, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 5624 Blue Feather Ave Albuquerque, NM 87114 CONTENTS: Golf clubs, clothes, Boxes and trash bags.

UNIT # S24, AMANDA R GONZALES, LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 3930 MARTIN SW Albuquerque, NM 87105 CONTENTS: Furniture, Bags and Boxes.

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.

HCS Pub. December 20, 27, 2019