No. CV 2020 00005
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mary Barrera
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gloria Mary Barreras, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Mary Barrera
Proposed Name
Gloria Mary Barreras
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 3rd day of March 2020, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Gloria M Gonzales
Gloria Mary Gonzales
HCS Pub. January 3, 10, 2020
