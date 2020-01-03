STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2020 00005

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Mary Barrera

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gloria Mary Barreras, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Mary Barrera

Proposed Name

Gloria Mary Barreras

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 3rd day of March 2020, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Gloria M Gonzales

Gloria Mary Gonzales

HCS Pub. January 3, 10, 2020