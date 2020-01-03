STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2020 00008

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Mary Kayleen West

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Kayleen West, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Mary Kayleen West

Proposed Name Kayleen West

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 29th day of JANUARY 2020, at the hour of 1:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Mary Kayleen West

Mary Kayleen West

HCS Pub. January 3, 10, 2020