No. CV 2020 00008
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mary Kayleen West
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Kayleen West, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Mary Kayleen West
Proposed Name Kayleen West
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 29th day of JANUARY 2020, at the hour of 1:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mary Kayleen West
Mary Kayleen West
HCS Pub. January 3, 10, 2020
