STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2020 00019

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Nevaeh Elizabeth Gallegos

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nevaeh Elizabeth Gallegos, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Nevaeh Elizabeth Gallegos

Proposed Name Haven Nevaeh Elizabeth Gallegos/Spaulding

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 29 day of January 2020, at the hour of 1:30 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Nevaeh Gallegos

Nevaeh E. Gallegos

HCS Pub. January 3, 10, 2020