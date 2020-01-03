No. CV 2020 00019
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 00019
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Nevaeh Elizabeth Gallegos
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nevaeh Elizabeth Gallegos, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Nevaeh Elizabeth Gallegos
Proposed Name Haven Nevaeh Elizabeth Gallegos/Spaulding
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 29 day of January 2020, at the hour of 1:30 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Nevaeh Gallegos
Nevaeh E. Gallegos
HCS Pub. January 3, 10, 2020
