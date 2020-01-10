No. CV 2020 00050
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 00050
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Krystian Jacob Ibarra-Segura
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Krystian Jacob Ibarra-Segura, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Krystian Jacob Ibarra-Segura
Proposed Name Krystian Jacob Segura
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 10 day of February 2020, at the hour of 2:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Krystian Ibarra-Segura
Krystian Jacob Ibarra-Segura
HCS Pub. January 10, 17, 2020
