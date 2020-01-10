STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2020 00050

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Krystian Jacob Ibarra-Segura

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Krystian Jacob Ibarra-Segura, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Krystian Jacob Ibarra-Segura

Proposed Name Krystian Jacob Segura

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 10 day of February 2020, at the hour of 2:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Krystian Ibarra-Segura

Krystian Jacob Ibarra-Segura

HCS Pub. January 10, 17, 2020