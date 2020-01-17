STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2020 00051

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Michelle Cordova

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Michelle Cordova, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Michelle Cordova

Proposed Name Michelle Otero

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the day of 2/3/20, at the hour of am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Michelle Cordova

Michelle Cordova

HCS Pub. January 17, 24, 2020