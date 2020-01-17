No. CV 2020 00051
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 00051
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Michelle Cordova
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Michelle Cordova, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Michelle Cordova
Proposed Name Michelle Otero
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the day of 2/3/20, at the hour of am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Michelle Cordova
Michelle Cordova
HCS Pub. January 17, 24, 2020
