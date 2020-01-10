No. CV 2020 00123
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 00123
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Anna Marie Gutierrez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anna Marie Gutierrez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Anna Marie Gutierrez
Proposed Name Cenia Marie Oldfield
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 18th day of March 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 616
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Anna Marie Gutierrez
Anna Marie Gutierrez
HCS Pub. January 10, 17, 2020
