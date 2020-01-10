STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2020 00123

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Anna Marie Gutierrez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anna Marie Gutierrez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Anna Marie Gutierrez

Proposed Name Cenia Marie Oldfield

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 18th day of March 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 616

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Anna Marie Gutierrez

Anna Marie Gutierrez

HCS Pub. January 10, 17, 2020