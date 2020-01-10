No. CV 2020 00136
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
No. CV 2020 00136
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Lynn Marie Milner
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lynn Marie Milner, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Lynn Marie Milner
Proposed Name Imbri Lynn Preda
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 18th day of March 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 616
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lynn Marie Milner
Lynn Marie Milner
HCS Pub. January 10, 17, 2020
0 comments