SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

No. CV 2020 00136

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Lynn Marie Milner

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lynn Marie Milner, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Lynn Marie Milner

Proposed Name Imbri Lynn Preda

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 18th day of March 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 616

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Lynn Marie Milner

Lynn Marie Milner

HCS Pub. January 10, 17, 2020