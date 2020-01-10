STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV-2020 00148

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Judith Joan Marquez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Judith Joan Marquez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Judith Joan Marquez

Proposed Name Lucy Joann Marquez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 7 day of February 2020, at the hour of 11:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Judith Joan Marquez

Judith Joan Marquez

HCS Pub. January 10, 17, 2020