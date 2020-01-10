No. CV-2020 00148
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV-2020 00148
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Judith Joan Marquez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Judith Joan Marquez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Judith Joan Marquez
Proposed Name Lucy Joann Marquez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 7 day of February 2020, at the hour of 11:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Judith Joan Marquez
Judith Joan Marquez
HCS Pub. January 10, 17, 2020
