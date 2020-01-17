SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV 2020 00016

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Angela McGoldrick

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Ismyella Emielia Adelle Rodriguez

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Angela McGoldrick, Resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:

Current Name Ismyella Emielia Adelle Rodriguez

Proposed Name Ismyella Emilia Adell Cuellar

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 3rd day of March 2020, at the hour of 10:20 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Angela McGoldrick

Angela McGoldrick

HCS Pub. January 17, 24, 2020