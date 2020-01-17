No. D-202-CV 2020 00016
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Angela McGoldrick
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Ismyella Emielia Adelle Rodriguez
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Angela McGoldrick, Resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name Ismyella Emielia Adelle Rodriguez
Proposed Name Ismyella Emilia Adell Cuellar
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 3rd day of March 2020, at the hour of 10:20 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Angela McGoldrick
Angela McGoldrick
HCS Pub. January 17, 24, 2020
