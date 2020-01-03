No. D-202-CV-2020-00017
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF
JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020-00017
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Cynthia Akemi Asao
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cynthia Akemi Asao, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of , State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Cynthia Akemi Asao
Proposed Name
Cyn Akemi Asao
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 26 day of February 2020, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Cynthia Akemi Asao
Cynthia Akemi Asao
HCS Pub. January 3, 10, 2020
