STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF

JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2020-00017

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Cynthia Akemi Asao

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cynthia Akemi Asao, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of , State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Cynthia Akemi Asao

Proposed Name

Cyn Akemi Asao

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 26 day of February 2020, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Cynthia Akemi Asao

Cynthia Akemi Asao

HCS Pub. January 3, 10, 2020