No. D-202-CV-2020 00147
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 00147
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
April Gloria Rice
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that April Gloria Rice, Resident of the City of albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name April Gloria Rice
Proposed Name Kyo Gloria Rice
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 4th day of March 2020, at the hour of 2:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ April Rice
April Gloria Rice
HCS Pub. January 10, 17, 2020
