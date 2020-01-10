STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2020 00147

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

April Gloria Rice

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that April Gloria Rice, Resident of the City of albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name April Gloria Rice

Proposed Name Kyo Gloria Rice

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 4th day of March 2020, at the hour of 2:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ April Rice

April Gloria Rice

HCS Pub. January 10, 17, 2020