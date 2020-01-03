Notice of Public Sale

On February 10, 2020 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning and every 15 minuets thereafter until all cars are sold undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).

1991 Safari Sarengetti MH, VIN# 4CDB5XG26L2102114, total amount of charges incurred, $4,424.82.

1995 Ford Explorer UT, VIN# 1FMDU32X7SZA95653, total amount of charges incurred, $2.337.38.

1998 Honda Civic CP, VIN# 1HGEJ6227WL006519, total amount of charges incurred, $1,244.50.

2001 BMW X5 UT, VIN# WBAFA53571LM75590, total amount of charges incurred, $1,150.81.

2002 Pontiac Grand AM 4dr, VIN# 1G2NF52E22M507086, total amount of charges incurred, $2,069.74.

2005 Subaru Outback SW, VIN# 4S4BP61CX57353792, total amount of charges incurred, $3,254.57.

2007 Mercedes C230 4dr, VIN# WDBRF52H87A935730, total amount of charges incurred, $1,212.08.

2011 Ford E250 VN, VIN# 1FTNE2EW8BDB24285, total amount of charges incurred, $1,541.16.

At Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).

HCS Pub. December 27, 2019, January 3, 2020

Notice Of Public Sale

On March 5th,2020 at 08:30 am, in the county of Bernalillo and specifically at 109 Headingly AVE NW; Albuquerque, NM 87107 the following vehicles will be sold to satisfy debt incurred.

2005 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SILVER VIN # KM8SC73EX54006156

HCS Pub. January 3, 10, 2020